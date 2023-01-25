Budget 2023: Indian economy needs a time-out for meditation

The euphoria around economic growth starts ahead of the Union Budget. But how does one propel growth? One answer is presented by the union budget, which can deliver growth by targeted spending or by tweaking taxes, that is redistribution of income in a nutshell. The net result of such arithmetic is attaining fiscal balance, which is the key binding constraint. Let us understand the current fiscal arithmetic. Gross tax collections for FY23 are expected to grow by 14.7 percent YoY...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | UK's carbon border tax proposal poses risk for global steel industry
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s productivity rises but employment suffers, Australia effectively regu...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers