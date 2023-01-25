English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Budget 2023: Indian economy needs a time-out for meditation

    For an economy sometimes it is essential to consolidate and bring stability rather than always pursuing higher growth

    Soumyajit Niyogi
    January 25, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
    Budget 2023: Indian economy needs a time-out for meditation

    The real economy faces adverse impact from weak domestic and external demand. Weak external demand would also put pressure on growth of the manufacturing sector in FY24.

    The euphoria around economic growth starts ahead of the Union Budget. But how does one propel growth? One answer is presented by the union budget, which can deliver growth by targeted spending or by tweaking taxes, that is redistribution of income in a nutshell. The net result of such arithmetic is attaining fiscal balance, which is the key binding constraint. Let us understand the current fiscal arithmetic. Gross tax collections for FY23 are expected to grow by 14.7 percent YoY...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | UK's carbon border tax proposal poses risk for global steel industry

      Jan 24, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s productivity rises but employment suffers, Australia effectively regu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers