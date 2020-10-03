Unlock 5.0 | Maharashtra govt issues SOPs for restaurants under Mission Begin Again — here are the dos and don'ts

The Maharashtra government on October 3 issued detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for restaurants which are scheduled to open from October 5 with 50 percent occupancy under the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative. The SOPs clearly stated that though all customers may be screened at the entry points, only asymptomatic people should be allowed to enter the eateries.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government had already issued do's and don'ts under the notification for Unlock 5.0 on September 30. However, the official SOPs for restaurants was disclosed on Saturday. After around six months, the dine-in services are being allowed by the state government.

Here are the SOPs for the restaurants and dine-ins to follow from October 5 onwards:

1) General instructions:

a) All customers to be screened at entry points and only asymptomatic people be allowed inside.

b) Customers having temperature over 38.0 degrees Celcius (100.4-degree Fahrenheit), or flu-like symptoms should not be allowed to enter.

c) Maintenance of social distancing.

d) Face masks for customers entering the premises have been made mandatory.

e) Availability of hand sanitisers must be ensured for customers. Also, they must be placed in all public areas of the premises for the use of guests.

f) Digital payments by customers should be encouraged.

g) Washrooms/restrooms should be sanitised on a regular basis.

h) Installation of physical barriers such as plexiglass screens at counters where interaction with customers occurs.

i) Provision of separate entry and exit points should be encouraged.

j) Minimum interaction with delivery drivers and other drivers should be practised. Also, the digital mode of documentation is encouraged.

h) CCTV cameras at the accommodation unit must be fully functional.

i) Use of good quality disposable paper napkins should be encouraged.

j) Restaurants should include only cooked food in the menu, while avoiding raw or cold food like salads, etc.

k) All the guest service areas to be cleaned and disinfected before and after every shift.

l) Separate arrangements should be encouraged for solid dishes and all HACCP/ISO/FSSAI standards to be followed for the cleanliness of F&B material and hygiene.

m) All cashiers have been advised to disinfect hands on a regular basis.

n) Daily maintenance of a log of all individual guests, along with their contact information including name, phone number, email, etc.

2) What's prohibited?

a) Entry without face masks for customers.

b) Entry to symptomatic customers inside the restaurant.

c) Buffet service.

a) Live entertainment area.

d) Vending and other games, including billiards, darts, and video games.

e) Indoor and outdoor card rooms are prohibited.

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: What is allowed and what is not

3) Arrangements for pre-arrival:

a) Customers have been encouraged to make a prior booking with the restaurants to avoid crowding.

b) Restaurants should make proper seating arrangement after taking complete details, keeping the social distancing norms into consideration.

c) Guests are requested not to exceed in pre-informed numbers. They should inform in advance so that proper arrangements can be done.

d) All the customers/guests have been advised to carry face masks, hand gloves and instant hand wash.

e) All the guests/customers have been advised not to carry any F&B item directly bought from outside.

Similar arrangements have been advised for bars and other dining facilities. However, the government has specifically stated that all the COVID-19 protocols should be followed and adhered to, both by the restaurant owners and the customers.