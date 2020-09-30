Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Here's what is allowed and what is not

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state government in Maharashtra on September 30 announced the Unlock 5.0 guidelines as part of 'Mission Begin Again'.

Aiming to ease the flow of activities, the state government allowed hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to operate from October 5 onwards, but only with 50 percent of their capacities.

However, the state government continued to impose restrictions on the operations of Metro trains and international flights, except for Vande Bharat. Apart from this, all educational institutes have been kept closed till October 31, 2020.

Maharashtra Unlock 5 guidelines: All you need to know

What will be allowed under unlock 5.0:

1) Free movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles within and out of the state without any restrictions of timings.

2) Hotels/food courts/restaurants/bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

3) Dabbawallas can travel in local trains after procuring QR codes from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office.

4) All industrial and manufacturing units producing non- essential items to operate.

5) Local train services to resume in Pune.

Apart from these, all the activities already permitted according to earlier orders will continue.

Unlock 5.0 guidelines: All your questions answered

What will continue to be banned under unlock 5.0:

1) Metro rail and international flights, except for Vande Bharat.

2) All educational institutes will be kept closed until October 31, 2020. They include schools, colleges, educational institutes and coaching centres.

3) All large congregations including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions.

4) All cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, gyms, and auditoriums.

5) Religious places for devotees.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 2,60,789 active COVID-19 patients, while 10,69,159 have recovered. Meanwhile, 36,181 died in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic.