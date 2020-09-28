Unlock 5.0 | Maharashtra to allow restaurants, bars to open from October first week: Reports

Maharastra is reportedly all set to open dine-in restaurants, bars and eateries from the first week of October. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is said to have given the clearance at his meeting with the industry on Monday.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"The state government has prepared guidelines for starting restaurants and sent them to the concerned authorities. After they are finalised, a decision will be taken regarding the opening of restaurants, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during a discussion with the representatives of restaurant businesses and associations in the state," CMO Maharashtra had earlier tweeted in Marathi.

According to a report by Times of India, the reopening will benefit over 60 lakh direct employees and 1.8 crore indirect employees in the hospitality sector, which is one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

Valsa R Nair Singh, principal secretary, tourism department, said that they have been allowed to reopen restaurants from the first week of October, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The SOP, however, is yet to be finaised.

Sources told CNBC TV18 that initially, restaurants may be allowed to start with 50 percent capacity.

Centre had, in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, left it on states to decide whether restaurants and dine-in services can be opened depending on the pandemic situation.