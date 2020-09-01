Unlock 4.0 in Ladakh: What is allowed, what is not

With Unlock 3.0 coming to end on August 31, the centre on August 29 released the new guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ with effect from September 1. While issuing the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the home ministry had said that lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till September 30 and said that the state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government.

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines: What’s allowed and what’s not

While strict lockdown still continue in the containment zones, certain relaxations have been provided in Unlock 4.0. With earlier relaxations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons which will be in effect from September 21.

Also read: Unlock 4.0: Fresh guidelines issued; metro, social academic events allowed

The MHA said that after extensive consultation with states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. However, students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre), and similar places will remain closed.

There will restrictions on international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA.

The Indian Aviation regulator DGCA said that, the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has also been extended till September 30. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Also read: Unlock 4 guidelines: Here’s all you need to know

As on August 29, the total number of cases in Ladakh is 2,609 of which active cases are 826 while 1745 have recovered and 32 deaths.

The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on August 31 with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 percent, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 7,81,975.