Unlock 4 guidelines: What's allowed and what's not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued Unlock 4 guidelines on August 29 for opening up of more activities in the country. Here's what is allowed and what's not:

What's allowed

-Metro rail services will be allowed to function from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the MHA. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for the same.

-Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, effective 21st September 2020. This also includes open air theatres.

-Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

-States and UTs can allow up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to go the schools at a time for online teaching/tele- counselling and related work.

-Students of class 9 and 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis. This can be done to seek guidance and is subject to the consent of parents and guardians.

-Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short-term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries.

-National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

-Higher education institutions that have research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States/ UTs.

-No restrictions on inter and intra-state travel movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

What's not allowed

-Schools and colleges will remain shut until September 30.

-Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre), and similar places to remain closed.

-International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the MHA.

-Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in containment zones till September 30.