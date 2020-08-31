172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|unlock-4-guidelines-heres-all-you-need-to-know-5775161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4 guidelines: Here's all you need to know

Over the weekend the government issued guidelines for Unlock 4. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

Moneycontrol News
Here are COVID-19's unlock-4 FAQs

Here are COVID-19's unlock-4 FAQs.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

Schools,colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 30th September 2020.

States/UT may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit schools, on voluntary basis.

Social,Academic/Sport/Entertainment/Cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21, 2020.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner.

The centre has advised children below 10 years of age and persons above 65 years with co-morbidities to stay indoors.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 08:57 am

tags #India #Slideshow #unlock 4

