Unlock 4.0: Fresh guidelines issued; metro, social academic events allowed

On August 29, the Minister of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 4 allowing for more opening of activities outside of containment zones.The Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA.
As far as Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.
There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.
Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7
th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA.
Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political
functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100
persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited
gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social
distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.
Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from 21 st
September 2020.
After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that
Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to
remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30 th September
2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be
encouraged. However, following will be permitted, in areas outside the
Containment Zones only, with effect from 21 st
September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW):
a.
States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to
be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling
and related work.
b.
Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in
areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking
guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of
their parents/ guardians.
c.
Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill
Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term
training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation
or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government
of India or State Governments.
National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development
(NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training
providers will also be permitted.
Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-
graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring
laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department
of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the
assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in
the States/ UTs.
All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment
zones:
(i)
Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding
open air theatre) and similar places.
(ii)
International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.
Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment
Zones till 30 th September, 2020.
Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro
level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the
objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict
containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.
Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained
and only essential activities allowed.
These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective
District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.
States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones 2
State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.