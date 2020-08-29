172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ministry-of-home-affairs-issues-fresh-guidelines-for-unlock-4-metro-social-academic-events-allowed-5772471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 4.0: Fresh guidelines issued; metro, social academic events allowed

Unlock 4: The Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA.

Moneycontrol News

On August 29, the Minister of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 4 allowing for more opening of activities outside of containment zones.

The Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA.
As far as Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.


There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.


Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7

th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA.


Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political

functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100

persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited

gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social

distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.


Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from 21 st

September 2020.


After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to

remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30 th September

2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be

encouraged. However, following will be permitted, in areas outside the

Containment Zones only, with effect from 21 st

September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW):

a.

States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to

be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling

and related work.

b.




Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in

areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking

guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of

their parents/ guardians.

c.

Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill

Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term

training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation

or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government

of India or State Governments.


National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development

(NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training

providers will also be permitted.


Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-

graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring

laboratory/ experimental works. These will be permitted by the Department

of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the

assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in

the States/ UTs.


All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment

zones:

(i)

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding

open air theatre) and similar places.

(ii)

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.


Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment

Zones till 30 th September, 2020.


Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro

level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the

objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict

containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.


Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained

and only essential activities allowed.


These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective

District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.


States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones 2

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.





No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement


There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of

persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be

required for such movements.


National Directives for COVID-19 management


National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be

followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.


MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.


Protection for vulnerable persons


Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-

morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are

advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for

health purposes.


Use of Aarogya Setu


The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

First Published on Aug 29, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Covid-19 #India #Reopening India #unlock #Unlock 4.0

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.