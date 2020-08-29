Unlock 4.0: Fresh guidelines issued; metro, social academic events allowed

On August 29, the Minister of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock 4 allowing for more opening of activities outside of containment zones.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7

th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political

functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100

persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited

gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social

distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from 21 st

September 2020.

After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to

remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30 th September

2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be

encouraged. However, following will be permitted, in areas outside the

Containment Zones only, with effect from 21 st

September 2020 for which, SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW):

a.

States/ UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to

be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling

and related work.

b.