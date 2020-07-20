Undergraduate admissions: Higher cut-offs expected across DU colleges

The first list for admission into undergraduate programmes at colleges under Delhi University (DU) is likely to be released next month. But in what could be bad news for students, sources said the cut-off marks for entry could be higher by at least 0.5-2 percent across educational institutes.

Delhi University’s first list for entry into undergraduate programmes would be released in August 2020. However, with the average marking system that has been adopted by the different education boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education, sources said that the cutoffs would be higher than 2019.

“Students have scored better than 2019 in their Class XII board examination due to the fact that internal assessments and average marks are being used. So it is natural that the cut-offs would be higher since competition will be higher,” said the principal of a Delhi-based college.

Board examinations scheduled after March 25 were cancelled across India in the wake of the worsening conditions of the Coronavirus outbreak.

DU registrar did not immediately respond to a query from Moneycontrol.

In 2019, the first list of Delhi University had cut-offs exceeding 97 percent for top institutes in the region. For instance, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)’s first cut-off for B.Com (Hons.) programme was 98.5 percent for the general category.

SRCC’s cut-off for BA in Economics Honours programme stood at 98.75 percent for the general category as per the 2019 first list.

Similarly, at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, the 2019 first cut-off for BA English Honours stood at 97.75 percent which the cut-off for BA Economics Honours stood at 98 percent.

Hindu College had reported the highest first cut-off in DU in 2019 seeking a minimum of 99 percent in the Class XII board examinations to be eligible for the BA Honours in Political Science programme.

DU is among the toughest universities in India to get through. This year the extracurricular activity and sports quota will only be applicable for NSS (National Service Scheme) and NCC (National Cadet Corps) candidates.

Applicants are required to upload self- attested copies of five NCC/NSS Certificates issued between May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2020, if they wish to apply for as a proof of their involvement in the relevant category.

“This year is going to be the toughest to seek admission to Delhi University. Only board toppers of individual states and the CBSE/ISC would be able to crack the first cut-off. At a time when foreign education is also taking a backseat due to the Coronavirus-led uncertainty, higher cut-off in domestic institutes would be a double whammy for students,” said Delhi-based education consultant Pratik Khandelwal.