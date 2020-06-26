CBSE Board Exam 2020: Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 students may take exam later as SC accepts board's assessment scheme

The Supreme Court (SC) today accepted the revised assessment scheme notification by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Justice AM Khanwilkar said that SC accepted the notification issued by CBSE.

In its order, SC said that any other petition on the matter conducting exams for Class X and XII by CBSE scheduled for July 1 to July 15, 2020, stands disposed off by this order. ICSE in principle will issue similar notification.

Here, ICSE can conduct optional exams for both Class X and XII. It is submitted that the assessment scheme would be slightly different than CBSE and will be notified in the website within one week.

On June 25, Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE at SC said that for Class X remaining board exams stand cancelled.

For Class XII 2020 board exams, SG said that students will be given an option to give exams at a later date when the situation was conducive.

The CBSE Class X and XII board examinations were to be held between July 1-15, 2020. This was rescheduled from the original dates in March 2020 after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India.



I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, and Hon'ble HM of India @AmitShah ji for accepting our proposal of not holding the #CBSE examinations of class XII from 1st July to 15th July.@cbseindia29

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

SG Mehta told SC that the July 2020 rescheduled examinations were being cancelled due to the worsening conditions of COVID-19 in India. Many schools which were CBSE exam centres have now been converted into quarantine centres across the country.

Similarly, advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for CISCE at the SC on June 25 said that the ISCE/ISC board examinations will also follow the CBSE decision of cancelling examinations.

The SC order was in response to a petition filed in the apex court by Delhi-based parents challenging CBSE's decision to conduct board examinations amidst the pandemic.

In response to SG Tushar Mehta's arguments, the Supreme Court had said that it will give its final order on this matter on June 26. SC had asked CBSE to give a fresh notification with respect to the issue of opting between internal assessment and exam as well as on the declaration of results.