Tamil Nadu cops accused of savage custodial deaths show a history of violence

In the year preceding the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Benicks, two new Sub-Inspectors arrived at the Sathankulam police station. One was SI Balakrishnan and after him, SI Raghuganesh. Their boss was Inspector Sridhar.

“During the MP elections as well as the local body elections, there were fights between Konars and Nadars,” said S Parthiban, ex-chairman of the Alwarthirunagar Panchayat Union.

Konars (or Yadhavas) and Nadars are both designated as Backward Classes in Tamil Nadu. Nadars are of two sections – one is the Hindu Nadar and the other, the Christian Nadar. The Nadars are the dominant community in the area.

“SI Raghuganesh got involved and began actively supporting the Konar side and attacking all other communities, especially Nadars,” he alleged. Raghuganesh belongs to the Konar caste.

The battle got bitter as the months rolled by.

As per a letter signed by three Panchayat Presidents in the area as well as trade union leaders, SI Raghuganesh is said to have instigated the Konar youth of these villages to destroy homes of people belonging to the other castes.

This letter was sent to the Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi on June 20, on the day Jeyaraj died. Another allegation is that he provoked fights between Konar and Nadar youth groups without reason, which resulted in injuries.

In the letter, he is alleged to have foisted false cases on members from others castes and beaten them in the police station. He is also said to have imposed a “caste tax” on non-Konar members of the villages, a move opposed by the majority of the people.

“Another case was of nine people, Christian missionaries, standing and preaching on the road in Puliankulam village,” said Parthiban, ex-chairman of the Alwarthirunagar Panchayat Union. “SI Raghuganesh took all of them to the station and beat them all up. There is a case against all nine of them currently underway.”

“All these issues ended in murder,” said Parthiban.

The First Murder

An informant and close aide of SI Raghuganesh was murdered by a group of assailants, allegedly belonging to the Nadar community, on May 18.

“Jayakumar belonged to the Konar caste and he was sort of a spy for SI Raghuganesh,” said Parthiban. After the murder, the SI registers 18 people as accused in the FIR. Many of them went absconding. To nab them, 40 people were beaten brutally by the SI,” he said.

The first murder was followed, within a week, by another murder. That of Mahendran, the younger brother of an accused in the Jayakumar murder, Durairaj, as mentioned earlier.

“Mahendran was hit badly on the head, there were blood clots in his brain,” said MP Srithar, Panchayat President of Srivenkateswarapuram. “That poor boy had no connection with the murder. They beat up so many people here. The whole village has been ruined thanks to Inspector Sridhar and SI Raghuganesh,” he added.

Srithar says he tried to convince Mahendran’s parents to file a complaint against SI Raghuganesh for police brutality. “But they were afraid. They are very poor people. They were scared that the police would harass them if they complained. They did not even insist upon a postmortem,” he said.

But with Jeyaraj’s and Benicks’ custodial deaths garnering media attention, Mahendran’s family has plucked up the courage to give a petition regarding their son’s death as well.

Another accuse in the Jayakumar murder case is one Raja Singh. “The police picked him up on May 18, the day of Jayakumar’s murder and beat him severely for three days before sending him to jail,” said Srithar. “His wounds have not yet healed. He was admitted in a hospital a few days ago with chest pain.”

Raja Singh’s name finds a place in the order passed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which took up the issue of the custodial deaths suo motu.

“Further we have received a report from the Principal District Judge, Tuticorin, informing that one Raja Singh, s/o Soosai of Melapalayam, Sathankulam Taluk, an inmate of the sub-jail, Kovilpatti, has also suffered serious injuries and is under treatment. We direct the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tuticorin, to conduct an enquiry in this regard and submit a report to this court separately.” – reads the order dated June 26.

By all accounts, the police personnel involved in the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Benicks – namely SI Balakrishnan, SI Raghuganesh and Inspector Sridhar – got an extra fillip of aggression with the imposition of lockdown. Two persons The Lede spoke with stated that SI Balakrishnan had a murky track record. In Valliyoor police station and Irukkangudi police station, there are cases against him of colluding with the illegal sand mining mafia and also a sexual harassment complaint. The Lede could not independently verify these claims. Panchayat President of Sathankulam, S Joseph told The Lede that vegetable vendors, shop owners and the public, in general, were terrorised by the aggression of these policemen and the volunteers with them. “I even told SI Raghuganesh myself once - Don’t hit everyone, the rowdies are already afraid of you. Don’t hit people, give them a chance to reform themselves,” said Joseph who belongs to the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. “There had been violence from the beginning since these policemen were posted here. But there was too much violence during Corona time,” said an eyewitness in the Jeyaraj and Benicks custodial assault case. He did not wish to be named for fear of reprisal. “The problem is that the courts are not open. Advocates are not allowed inside court premises so the police are working at will. Inspector Sridhar is the one who led the police attack on Jeyaraj and Benicks. I was there. He was the one who threw the lawyers out, asked them to lock the door and instigated the SIs and constables to beat them up. They did not care that so many people were witnessing this. In fact early in June, a false case was foisted by these cops on an advocate here on the charge that he was selling brandy illegally. The real reason was that the policeman had a problem with that advocate’s chittappa (uncle). There is no one to question the police during lockdown,” he said. “The only solution is to open the courts. The courts provide us with protection against police brutality. Without the courts, this violence will continue,” he said. What Happened With Jeyaraj & Benicks













The Lede spoke to a number of eyewitnesses who were with Jeyaraj and Benicks on June 18 and June 19. While there are some variations in their versions, here is what we have managed to put together from these accounts. On the evening of June 18, at around 7:30 pm, SI Balakrishnan arrived to tell Benicks to shut down the APJ Mobiles shop. Benicks agrees to do so. His father comes to shop after the SI leaves and asks his son what the policeman said. When Benicks narrated the exchange, Jeyaraj is said to have told his son – “Don’t we know that we have to close at 8 pm?” A policeman who overheard the elder man’s comment appears to have misreported the comment to SI Balakrishnan. The SI was under the impression that Jeyaraj had abused him or challenged his authority in some fashion. There was an earlier disagreement between Jeyaraj and SI Balakrishnan as well, according to friends of the family. Balakrishnan had asked Jeyaraj for a free mobile phone and was refused. On the evening of June 19, SI Balakrishnan returns to the shop. Normally on a motorbike, he arrives in the Inspector’s car. He allegedly asks Jeyaraj – I heard you said something about me? To which Jeyaraj replies in the negative. SI Balakrishnan then abuses Jeyaraj, pulls him by his collar and hauls him into the jeep. “I was standing outside the police station for some other case when they brought Jayaraj to the station,” said RK Venugopal, President of Sathankulam Town Congress Committee. The time was around 7:40 pm. “Benicks comes rushing shortly afterwards. Then his lawyer Rajaram arrives after some time.” The police begin to slap Jeyaraj around. “Benicks sees his father being beaten and in an emotional moment, he went inside and held SI Balakrishnan’s hand. He then pushed the policeman’s hand away. At this, Inspector Sridhar said how dare you lay hands on police and asked everyone to beat him. The Inspector ordered all of us to go out and shut the doors of the station. We could see what was going on through a glass wall which had a light inside. The Inspector called volunteers – two to hold Benicks’ hands, two to spread his legs, standing against the wall and they began beating him. They made Jeyaraj sit down on the ground. The Inspector made some volunteers stand on his knees and others beat him on the soles of his feet,” said Venugopal. “This continued till 10 pm. Then SI Raghuganesh came in and took over the beatings from SI Balakrishnan,” he said. The lament about the lack of functioning of the courts during lockdown is well demonstrated by what happened when the duo was taken to a judicial magistrate in Sathankulam for remand. “Police told them that if you tell the magistrate we beat you, we will slap all sorts of cases on you,” said the eyewitness who was also at the court premises the next day. “Both of them were badly injured and bleeding and they were not taken out of the vehicle. They told the magistrate that the police did not beat them. The magistrate barely saw them and remanded them. The police asked us to bring them to the Kovilpatti sub-jail in our car because they were bleeding. We had to change three lungis for them – there was so much blood flowing from the rectum. Even prison officials did not check on their health,” he said. By June 22, neither could pass stools or urine. Their stomachs began to bloat. They were unable to eat. Prison officials then took them to hospital. Benicks breathed his last at 8.30 pm that night. His father Jeyaraj died at 8 am on June 23. “We are placing our faith only in the courts,” said Venugopal. “Justice should be speedy. Police should know they cannot hit anyone like this. The track record of courts is that no perpetrator of custodial death has been punished. They are allowed to continue with their work,” he said. Solutions & Resolution?





