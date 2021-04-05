Rajasthan imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you need to know

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (Image: AP)

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on April 4 announced strict lockdown-like restrictions. The state has imposed a night curfew and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums.

Rajasthan reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829 on April 5.

The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report said. The state has 12,878 active cases at present.

So far, 64,31,601 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Rajasthan.

Here's everything to need to know about restrictions in Rajasthan

> Schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut till April 19, a statement said.

> Colleges, barring final-year students, will remain suspended during the period but students can take their practical exams with prior permission.

> As per the guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the number of people at social gatherings will be capped at 100.

> COVID-19 test is mandatory for travellers entering the state. The test report must not be older than 72 hours before arrival in Rajasthan.

> As per the guidelines, night curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am.

> Dining at restaurants and hotels during the curfew hours has been prohibited. However, home delivery of food will be allowed.

> Nursing and medical colleges will remain functional as earlier.

> Swimming pools will remain shut during the period.

> The Rajasthan government has also advised people to avoid inter-state travel.

> A special drive will be carried out to ensure the wearing of face masks, social distance and standard operating procedure.