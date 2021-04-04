English
Rajasthan makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for entering and exiting the state

Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew.

Moneycontrol News
April 04, 2021 / 10:34 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has said that RT-PCR tests will be made mandatory for those who are leaving or entering the state on April 4. This is in lieu of rising cases of COVID-19 within the state.

It has also said that classes for students belonging to Class 1 to 9 will remain suspended. Further, DMs can impose night curfews, but they will be required to seek the government's permission for curfew before 8 pm & after 6 am, ANI reported.

Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed, the report said.

Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878, it said.
