Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education decides to promote Class 6, 7 students: Report

Rajasthan's Board of Secondary Education has made a decision to promote all students of Class 6 and 7.



This will be applicable across the state, ANI reported.

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Rajasthan government on April 4 announced strict lockdown-like restrictions. According to these restrictions school for classes 1 to 9 are asked to remain shut until April 19.

Colleges, barring final-year students, too will remain suspended in the state during this period.

Currently, Rajasthan is among nine other states that have registered a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.