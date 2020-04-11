PM Modi interacting with CMs today; extension of lockdown on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with all state chief ministers via video conference today (April 11). The meet is to decide on whether the 21-day lockdown -- due to end on April 14, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 across the country beyond April 14, after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.



Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi seen wearing a mask during video-conferencing with the Chief Ministers over #COVID19. Other CMs are also using masks. pic.twitter.com/N6Qfjq9xjy

— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Addressing floor leaders of various parties who have representation in Parliament, on April 8, Prime Minister Modi had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted in one go on April 14, asserting that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

According to an official statement, he said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Odisha has taken a lead and has extended the lockdown till April 30, and Punjab followed suit on April 10. Reports also suggested Maharastra is seeking an extension of lockdown in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the cases are stacking up.

News18 reported that Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Prime Minister to extend lockdown at least till April 30. It said that in view of the rising number of cases in Maharashtra, the state cabinet had expressed worry about lifting of lockdown. CM Thackeray has conveyed this to PM Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same," Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra had told PTI.

This is for the second time the prime minister will interact with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus.

According to a Health Ministry update this morning, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 239 in India. The total number of coronavirus positive cases have climbed to 7,447.

(With inputs from PTI)