App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to suggest extending lockdown only in Mumbai, MMR

The suggestion will be communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on April 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government might suggest extending the lockdown only in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The state government might recommend an extension of 10-15 days, sources told the news channel.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

Close

The suggestion will be communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on April 11.

related news

PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.