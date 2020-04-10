Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to suggest extending lockdown only in Mumbai, MMR

The Maharashtra government might suggest extending the lockdown only in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The state government might recommend an extension of 10-15 days, sources told the news channel.

The suggestion will be communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on April 11.

PM Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on April 11 via video, where a call would be taken on whether the 21-day lockdown to check spread of coronavirus, ending next week, should be extended.

The video conference comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the lockdown across the country beyond April 14 after several states have favoured the extension to contain the fast-spreading virus.

(With inputs from PTI)