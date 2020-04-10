Live now
Apr 10, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India Live Updates: Northeast reports first COVID-19 death as 65-year-old man dies in Assam
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5,865.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the 17th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,865. The Union Health Ministry has said that 169 people have died due to the disease.Globally, there have been over 15.96 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 95,500 people have died so far, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself." The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Assam reports first COVID-19 death
Delhi reports 720 COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand reports another COVID-19 case
Israel's PM thanks India
UN chief urges Security Council to be united on pandemic
Global Coronavirus Cases: 16,00,427; Deaths 95,699
United States
Cases: 4,65,329
Deaths: 16,498
Spain
Cases: 1,53,222
Deaths: 15,447
Italy
Cases: 1,43,626
Deaths: 18,279
France
Cases: 1,18,783
Deaths: 12,210
Germany
Cases: 1,18,235
Deaths:2,607
(Source: Johns Hopkins University)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | The deceased was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, He also had travelled to Saudi Arabia before that. Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.
The number of positive cases now is 29 with more cases confirmed from Dhubri last night. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | A 65-year-old man died at Silchar Medical College Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | St Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on Good Friday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)
The political effects of pandemics are linked to the economic and sociological fallout of the devastation wreaked by them. The question is in what way will the current COVID-19 pandemic change international politics, if at all.
Read here: Will the pandemic change international politics?
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra government announced a complete lockdown of five jails in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Arthur road prison, Thane prison, Yerawada prison, Byculla prison and Kalyan prison which lie in Red zones will be closed to curb the spread of the virus. (News18)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US records 1,783 new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to nearly 16,500
Coronavirus in South Africa LIVE updates | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the Cabinet and top management in government would take a one-third pay cut for the next three months to assist the Solidarity Fund. (PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Delhi reports 720 COVID-19 cases
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 430 are related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni to news agency ANI