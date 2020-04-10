App
Apr 10, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus News India Live Updates: Northeast reports first COVID-19 death as 65-year-old man dies in Assam

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5,865.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the 17th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,865. The Union Health Ministry has said that 169 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 15.96 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 95,500 people have died so far, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself." The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
  • April 10, 2020 08:11 AM IST

    Global Coronavirus Cases: 16,00,427; Deaths 95,699

    United States
    Cases: 4,65,329
    Deaths: 16,498

    Spain
    Cases: 1,53,222
    Deaths: 15,447

    Italy
    Cases: 1,43,626
    Deaths: 18,279

    France
    Cases: 1,18,783
    Deaths: 12,210

    Germany
    Cases: 1,18,235
    Deaths:2,607

    (Source: Johns Hopkins University)

  • April 10, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | The deceased was confirmed coronavirus-positive on Tuesday night and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, He also had travelled to Saudi Arabia before that. Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.
    The number of positive cases now is 29 with more cases confirmed from Dhubri last night. (PTI)

  • April 10, 2020 07:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | A 65-year-old man died at Silchar Medical College Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. My deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • April 10, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | St Michael's Church in Mahim remains closed on Good Friday today, as mass gatherings have been suspended at the Church in view of the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

  • April 10, 2020 07:45 AM IST

    The political effects of pandemics are linked to the economic and sociological fallout of the devastation wreaked by them. The question is in what way will the current COVID-19 pandemic change international politics, if at all.

    Read here: Will the pandemic change international politics?

  • April 10, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Maharashtra government announced a complete lockdown of five jails in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Arthur road prison, Thane prison, Yerawada prison, Byculla prison and Kalyan prison which lie in Red zones will be closed to curb the spread of the virus. (News18)

  • April 10, 2020 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | US records 1,783 new COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to nearly 16,500

  • April 10, 2020 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus in South Africa LIVE updates | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the Cabinet and top management in government would take a one-third pay cut for the next three months to assist the Solidarity Fund. (PTI)

  • April 10, 2020 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Delhi reports 720 COVID-19 cases

    The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 430 are related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March. (PTI)

  • April 10, 2020 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14: State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni to news agency ANI

