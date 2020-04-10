Coronavirus News India Live Updates: Northeast reports first COVID-19 death as 65-year-old man dies in Assam

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the 17th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 5,865. The Union Health Ministry has said that 169 people have died due to the disease.

Globally, there have been over 15.96 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 95,500 people have died so far, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the Security Council to unite in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it "the fight of a generation -- and the 'raison d'etre' of the United Nations itself." The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy.