Apr 11, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India Live Updates | US first to record 2,108 deaths in 24 hours
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 184 countries and territories. Today is the 18th day of India's 21-day lockdown. Reports suggest that the lockdown could be extended.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated and 206 deaths).
A Yanomami indigenous boy has died after contracting the coronavirus, authorities in Brazil said Friday, raising fears for the Amazon tribe, which is known for its vulnerability to disease. The 15-year-old boy, the first Yanomami to be diagnosed with the virus, was hospitalized a week ago at an intensive care unit in Boa Vista, the capital of the northern state of Roraima, officials said.
The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic's deadly worldwide march. The grim milestone came as the World Health Organization issued a dire warning that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions -- which have kept more than half the world's population in lockdown -- could spark a "deadly resurgence" of the disease.
With the US becoming the hotspot for coronavirus victims, it is the first country to record 2,108 deaths in 24 hours. The US's death toll due to the coronavirus stands at 18,586 victims following closer to Italy's 18,849 deaths.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments to put women and girls at the centre of their efforts to recover from COVID-19, fearing that the limited gains in gender equality and women's rights made over decades are in danger of getting reversed due to the pandemic.
