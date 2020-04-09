App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha government has extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is the first state to take this step amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," he said in a video message.

Close

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

related news

The state has reported 42 COVID-19 cases so far. Of these, 34 are from Bhubaneswar, three from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

On April 8, the state government declared more areas as containment zones for surveillance and contact tracing of novel coronavirus infection, though no fresh positive case was detected in the state since April 7.

The areas which have come under the containment zones were Surya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and IB Colony. This apart, the BMC also sealed a sub-post office at BJB Nagar in the city from where a postman was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Odisha

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.