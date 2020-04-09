Coronavirus pandemic | Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so

The Odisha government has extended the lockdown in the state till April 30 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is the first state to take this step amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after a video conference with his ministers.

"We have decided to extend the lockdown period till April 30 and a recommendation in this regard will be sent to the Centre," he said in a video message.

Patnaik said the state has also urged the Centre to stop train and flight services to Odisha till April 30.

The state has reported 42 COVID-19 cases so far. Of these, 34 are from Bhubaneswar, three from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

On April 8, the state government declared more areas as containment zones for surveillance and contact tracing of novel coronavirus infection, though no fresh positive case was detected in the state since April 7.

The areas which have come under the containment zones were Surya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and IB Colony. This apart, the BMC also sealed a sub-post office at BJB Nagar in the city from where a postman was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

