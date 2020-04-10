Coronavirus pandemic: After Odisha, Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

The Punjab Cabinet has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 1, news agency ANI has reported.

Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, in a tweet, said that the Punjab Cabinet has unanimously approved the extension of curfew/lockdown till April 30 / May 1, 2020.

He said that the 21-day extension will begin from today and should be enforced strictly.

Punjab became the second state to do so after Odisha, which extended the lockdown till April 30, yesterday.

The 21-day lockdown, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, was purported to end on April 14.

PM Modi will be taking a meeting with all the chief ministers via video conferencing on April 11 to discuss the extension of the lockdown.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said that the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

Singh had said that Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers to allow them for harvesting of Rabi crop.

He added that the state was expecting a bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat and is making arrangements for harvest of the crop.