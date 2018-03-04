North East Assembly Election 2018: People have rejected negative politics, says PM Modi

After the impressive performance of the BJP and its allies in Tripura and Nagaland assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said people are reposing faith in the development oriented agenda of the NDA while rejecting negative and disconnected politics.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

He said his party's historic victory in Tripura is "as much an ideological one". In a series of tweets, Modi said that "time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA."

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind. "The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one.It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence have prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves," he said.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

He thanked the people of Nagaland for supporting BJP and its allies. "I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit," he said. He said the welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for his government.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

In a similar vein, Modi thanked the "Karyakartas" of the BJP in the states of Mehgalaya and Tripura for their efforts on the ground this Assembly election.

"I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting the BJP. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people."

"I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people."