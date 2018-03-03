Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise Results Live

Live now
Mar 03, 2018
Here’s what BJP chief Amit Shah said on BJP’s stellar performance in North East Assembly Elections:
# This ‘vijaya rath’ of BJP will now go to Karnataka. This is the first celebration in new BJP headquarters...this is a historic day for the party.
# BJP has given a fitting answer to the killing of its 9 workers in Tripura. This is the victory of ‘act east policy’ of PM Modi.
# This victory shows people of North-East have excepted ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.’ This is a victory of politics of performance.
# In all these three states public has given a mandate against the Congress. Voters have rejected Congress.
# We will get even bigger mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. We will win Karnataka, Kerala & Odisha. This victory is dedicated to those party workers are being killed in Kerala, Karnataka & Odisha.
# This is not our final destination: next is Odisha, Kerala and West Bengal.
BJP chief Amit Shah on North East Verdict
# It is a day for joy for the BJP. This is a great day for lakhs of BJP workers, win in the North-East is very important for us. This win has many different meanings for us. I congratulate our workers in all the three states.
# We will focus on development of the North-East region. When we won the 2014 elections, PM Modi had mentioned how the Eastern India was neglected...PM started the ‘act east policy’ to bring development into North-East.
# This is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's North-East policy.
# Our workers faced violence from communists in Tripura, many of them were also killed also. But, they gave victory to us.
# Our victory in Tripura is a big one...in 2013, we just had 1% vote share, now we have won elections with over 50% vote share. Our allies in Meghalaya have done well.
# Results of this election will have a cascading effect on Karnataka Assembly Polls. We are preparing for a big win in Karnataka.
# Results of these three states are an indication of the results we will get in Karnataka and then 2019.
# This is a big moral victory for our workers in West Bengal and Kerala.
# Our win in Tripura is historic...Congress did not win a single seat in Tripura or Nagaland.
# Left is not right for any part of India. Tripura has proven that Left is not the right party for India.
# In 2014, Narendra Modi ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'act east policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.
# In Tripura, BJP and allies won all 20 tribal seats. All three states are dominated by tribals...and BJP and its allies have won majority of these tribal region seats.
# North-East needs development and peace. 21 states in the country are now NDA, BJP ruled states.
# Manik sarkar was a failed government. No development took place in the last 25 years. CPM will find new excuses as this time Voter-verified paper audit trail were being used.
# Congress has not got full majority in Meghalaya, why did senior Congress leaders went to Meghalaya?
# No win is small for us...our workers fought against the violence of left and today their souls will rest in peace.
# Our golden period is yet to come...we will make our governments in Odisha, West Bengal & Kerala...and we will definitely win Karnataka. These results will boost our confidence for 2019.
# Amit Shah’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi: "perhaps there are elections in Italy"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on North East Assembly Elections Verdict:
# People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken!
# I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.
# 2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards BJP Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.
# The victory of BJP Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years.
# The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura with a good government that the state deserves.
# I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting BJP. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people.
# Thank you Nagaland for supporting BJP and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit.
# Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 | Constituency-Wise Trends At 2 PM
Source: Election Commission of India
Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018
Ashok Gehlot, Congress
It’s not a new thing for North East, they always shift towards the party in the Center and the BJP has nothing to be proud of in it...
Jitendra Singh, BJP
These elections are a watershed in Indian politics, elections based on ‘vikas’. Modi Government’s push for development and several other measures for North East states and Amit Shah's organisation skills paid-off.
SK Sunn, Independent Candidate, Meghalaya
I will be supporting any party that works for the welfare of the people of the state.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP
In a way, the entire North-East is now with the BJP. Initially, we used to say "Congress mukt Bharat' now I think we can say 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat" also. Our party will win 2019 polls only on basis of exemplary work.
Biplab Deb, BJP
The parliamentary panel will decide, who will be the CM...I want to be with people of Tripura, I am happy that people have voted for us.
GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP
Rahul Gandhi cares more for his dog than for his party leaders.
Mamata Banerjee, CM West Bengal
Anti-incumbency is a factor in Tripura election…I personally spoke to Rahul Gandhi…he needs to choose his alliance correctly.
I had told Rahul Gandhi, to come together for Tripura elections. Congress gave the power to BJP.
Kamal Nath, Congress
BJP utilised massive deployment of money & other resources to influence the elections.
Ahmed Patel, Congress
We are confident of forming the government in Meghalaya. We are not going involve into horse trading...but I can’t say anything about BJP.
North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP-NDPP leads in Nagaland
The BPP-NDPP alliance is leading in 21 seats while the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) in 16, as per trends available for 44 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.
Amit Shah, BJP chief
I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to BJP. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.
Biplab Deb, BJP
Tripura’s public is not foolish. I will abide by party's orders…it’s a team victory. Whatever responsibility I will be given, I will take it.
On being asked if he would be the CM, he said it’s for parliamentary board to decide.
BJP chief Amit Shah worked a lot in Tripura. We get a lot of confidence with the way he works.
Rahul Gandhi is not young at 50…PM Modi's thinking is young and he is energetic.
Smriti Irani, BJP
Unprecedented victory of BJP in Tripura. PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on development of North-East has found resonance with the citizens of the region. Heartiest congratulations to our president Amit Shah & team BJP for the massive win.
North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP alliance leads in Nagaland, CM T R Zeliang continues to lead from Peren
The BPP-NDPP alliance is leading in 18 seats while the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) in 15, as per trends available for 35 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.
North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP will win 45 seats in Tripura - Himanta Biswa Sarma
The BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said.
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 | Constituency-Wise Trends At 12 PM
Source: Election Commission of India
Trends at 12:00 PM
Yogi Adityanath, BJP
It’s a historic victory, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
It’s an important day for Indian Democracy...I congratulate PM Modi for this win. I congratulate all the party workers from Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya for the historic win.
BJP leading in Tripura, Congress in Meghalaya, BJP-NDP, NPF neck and neck in Nagaland: EC
The CPI(M)-led Left Front was trailing the BJP and its ally in Tripura with early trends from 40 seats indicating that the Left was ahead in 17 seats while the saffron party was leading in 23 constituencies, according to Election Commission sources.
Kiren Rijiju, BJP
There are many factors and the main factor is the leadership, vision of PM Modi for these states and also Amit Shah's organisational management skills.
PM Modi has set high standards for the party, working members. Over the last few months, party workers have put in a lot of hard work on the ground. Results of these three states will have ramification in national politics.
Congress and Left spread falsehood against BJP and now people have given a fitting answer to them.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP
Tripura has lacked development under the Left Government. So there is revolt in Tripura by people against the current government . CPM has not delivered...it’s behind by minimum 20 years in its development agenda.
Alliance with IPFT could have been suicidal or get huge advantage but Amit Shah was sure it will get good results. Christians have voted in large number for the BJP in these states. Our party is now emerging political party among christians in North-East
If Amit Shah is student of post-graduate, Rahul Gandhi is student of nursery.
Northeast Assemly Elections 2018: NPF, BJP-NDPP leads in Nagaland
Both the ruling Naga People's Front and the BPP-NDPP alliance are leading in seven seats as trends are available for 15 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.