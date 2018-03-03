Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise Results Live

BJP chief Amit Shah on North East Verdict

# It is a day for joy for the BJP. This is a great day for lakhs of BJP workers, win in the North-East is very important for us. This win has many different meanings for us. I congratulate our workers in all the three states.

# We will focus on development of the North-East region. When we won the 2014 elections, PM Modi had mentioned how the Eastern India was neglected...PM started the ‘act east policy’ to bring development into North-East.

# This is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's North-East policy.

# Our workers faced violence from communists in Tripura, many of them were also killed also. But, they gave victory to us.

# Our victory in Tripura is a big one...in 2013, we just had 1% vote share, now we have won elections with over 50% vote share. Our allies in Meghalaya have done well.

# Results of this election will have a cascading effect on Karnataka Assembly Polls. We are preparing for a big win in Karnataka.

# Results of these three states are an indication of the results we will get in Karnataka and then 2019.

# This is a big moral victory for our workers in West Bengal and Kerala.

# Our win in Tripura is historic...Congress did not win a single seat in Tripura or Nagaland.

# Left is not right for any part of India. Tripura has proven that Left is not the right party for India.

# In 2014, Narendra Modi ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'act east policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.

# In Tripura, BJP and allies won all 20 tribal seats. All three states are dominated by tribals...and BJP and its allies have won majority of these tribal region seats.

# North-East needs development and peace. 21 states in the country are now NDA, BJP ruled states.

# Manik sarkar was a failed government. No development took place in the last 25 years. CPM will find new excuses as this time Voter-verified paper audit trail were being used.

# Congress has not got full majority in Meghalaya, why did senior Congress leaders went to Meghalaya?

# No win is small for us...our workers fought against the violence of left and today their souls will rest in peace.

# Our golden period is yet to come...we will make our governments in Odisha, West Bengal & Kerala...and we will definitely win Karnataka. These results will boost our confidence for 2019.

# Amit Shah’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi: "perhaps there are elections in Italy"