App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 03, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise Results Live

This blog brings you up to speed with the live counting updates from the recently-concluded assembly elections in Meghalaya.

highlights

  • Mar 03, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Here’s what BJP chief Amit Shah said on BJP’s stellar performance in North East Assembly Elections:

    # This ‘vijaya rath’ of BJP will now go to Karnataka. This is the first celebration in new BJP headquarters...this is a historic day for the party.

    # BJP has given a fitting answer to the killing of its 9 workers in Tripura. This is the victory of ‘act east policy’ of PM Modi.

    # This victory shows people of North-East have excepted ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.’ This is a victory of politics of performance.

    # In all these three states public has given a mandate against the Congress. Voters have rejected Congress.

    # We will get even bigger mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. We will win Karnataka, Kerala & Odisha. This victory is dedicated to those party workers are being killed in Kerala, Karnataka & Odisha.

    # This is not our final destination: next is Odisha, Kerala and West Bengal.

  • Mar 03, 06:22 PM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Mamata Banerjee, CM West Bengal

    Anti-incumbency is a factor in Tripura election…I personally spoke to Rahul Gandhi…he needs to choose his alliance correctly.

    I had told Rahul Gandhi, to come together for Tripura elections. Congress gave the power to BJP.

    Kamal Nath, Congress

    BJP utilised massive deployment of money & other resources to influence the elections.             

    Ahmed Patel, Congress

    We are confident of forming the government in Meghalaya. We are not going involve into horse trading...but I can’t say anything about BJP.

  • Mar 03, 06:16 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 06:14 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 06:11 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 06:10 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 06:09 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 04:21 PM (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah on North East Verdict

    # It is a day for joy for the BJP. This is a great day for lakhs of BJP workers, win in the North-East is very important for us. This win has many different meanings for us. I congratulate our workers in all the three states.

    # We will focus on development of the North-East region. When we won the 2014 elections, PM Modi had mentioned how the Eastern India was neglected...PM started the ‘act east policy’ to bring development into North-East.

    # This is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's North-East policy.

    # Our workers faced violence from communists in Tripura, many of them were also killed also. But, they gave victory to us.

    # Our victory in Tripura is a big one...in 2013, we just had 1% vote share, now we have won elections with over 50% vote share. Our allies in Meghalaya have done well.

    # Results of this election will have a cascading effect on Karnataka Assembly Polls. We are preparing for a big win in Karnataka.

    # Results of these three states are an indication of the results we will get in Karnataka and then 2019.

    # This is a big moral victory for our workers in West Bengal and Kerala.

    # Our win in Tripura is historic...Congress did not win a single seat in Tripura or Nagaland.

    # Left is not right for any part of India. Tripura has proven that Left is not the right party for India.

    # In 2014, Narendra Modi ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'act east policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.

    # In Tripura, BJP and allies won all 20 tribal seats. All three states are dominated by tribals...and BJP and its allies have won majority of these tribal region seats.

    # North-East needs development and peace. 21 states in the country are now NDA, BJP ruled states.

    # Manik sarkar was a failed government. No development took place in the last 25 years. CPM will find new excuses as this time Voter-verified paper audit trail were being used.     

    # Congress has not got full majority in Meghalaya, why did senior Congress leaders went to Meghalaya?

    # No win is small for us...our workers fought against the violence of left and today their souls will rest in peace.

    # Our golden period is yet to come...we will make our governments in Odisha, West Bengal & Kerala...and we will definitely win Karnataka. These results will boost our confidence for 2019.

    # Amit Shah’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi: "perhaps there are elections in Italy"

  • Mar 03, 04:14 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment on North East Assembly Elections Verdict:

    # People of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura have spoken!

    # I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP & our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people.

    # 2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards BJP Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.

    # The victory of BJP Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years.

    # The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura with a good government that the state deserves.

    # I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting BJP. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people.

    # Thank you Nagaland for supporting BJP and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit.

    # Time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind.

  • Mar 03, 02:57 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 02:56 PM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Amit Shah, BJP chief

    I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to BJP. This is the victory of PM Narendra Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.

    Biplab Deb, BJP

    Tripura’s public is not foolish. I will abide by party's orders…it’s a team victory.  Whatever responsibility I will be given, I will take it.

    On being asked if he would be the CM, he said it’s for parliamentary board to decide.

    BJP chief Amit Shah worked a lot in Tripura. We get a lot of confidence with the way he works.

    Rahul Gandhi is not young at 50…PM Modi's thinking is young and he is energetic.

    Smriti Irani, BJP

    Unprecedented victory of BJP in Tripura. PM Narendra Modi’s emphasis on development of North-East has found resonance with the citizens of the region. Heartiest congratulations to our president Amit Shah & team BJP for the massive win.

  • Mar 03, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 | Constituency-Wise Trends At 2 PM

    Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party
    Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI United Democratic Party
    Ampati DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Baghmara SAMUEL M. SANGMA Independent
    Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK National People's Party
    Chokpot LAZARUS SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA National People's Party
    Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA National People's Party
    East Shillong MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
    Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA Nationalist Congress Party
    Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN National People's Party
    Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People's Party
    Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN National People's Party
    Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party
    Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress
    Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party
    Mawhati DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People's Party
    Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH People's Democratic Front
    Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People’s Democratic Party
    Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress
    Mawphlang SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent
    Mawryngkneng DAVID A NONGRUM Indian National Congress
    Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG National People's Party
    Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG Indian National Congress
    Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ United Democratic Party
    Mendipathar MARTHON SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH United Democratic Party
    Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING People's Democratic Front
    Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR National People's Party
    Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG Independent
    Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM Indian National Congress
    Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT National People's Party
    Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE Indian National Congress
    North Shillong ADELBERT NONGRUM Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement
    North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA National People's Party
    Phulbari S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ National People's Party
    Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK Bharatiya Janata Party
    Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG National People's Party
    Rajabala DR. AZAD ZAMAN Indian National Congress
    Raksamgre BENEDIC R. MARAK National People's Party
    Raliang COMINGONE YMBON National People's Party
    Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG Indian National Congress
    Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO Indian National Congress
    Resubelpara TIMOTHY SHIRA National People's Party
    Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA National People's Party
    Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA National People's Party
    Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Selsella CLEMENT MARAK Indian National Congress
    Shella DONKUPAR ROY United Democratic Party
    Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG Hill State People’s Democratic Party
    Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM People's Democratic Front
    Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
    South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party
    South Tura AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party
    Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE Indian National Congress
    Tikrikilla RAHINATH BARCHUNG Independent
    Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
    Umsning JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG People's Democratic Front
    West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG Indian National Congress

    Source: Election Commission of India

  • Mar 03, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 01:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 03, 01:39 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Ashok Gehlot, Congress

    It’s not a new thing for North East, they always shift towards the party in the Center and the BJP has nothing to be proud of in it...

    Jitendra Singh, BJP

    These elections are a watershed in Indian politics, elections based on ‘vikas’. Modi Government’s push for development and several other measures for North East states and Amit Shah's organisation skills paid-off.

    SK Sunn, Independent Candidate, Meghalaya

    I will be supporting any party that works for the welfare of the people of the state.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP

    In a way, the entire North-East is now with the BJP. Initially, we used to say "Congress mukt Bharat' now I think we can say 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat" also. Our party will win 2019 polls only on basis of exemplary work.

    Biplab Deb, BJP

    The parliamentary panel will decide, who will be the CM...I want to be with people of Tripura, I am happy that people have voted for us.

    GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP

    Rahul Gandhi cares more for his dog than for his party leaders.

  • Mar 03, 01:15 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 01:15 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 12:44 PM (IST)

  • Mar 03, 12:17 PM (IST)

     Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 | Constituency-Wise Trends At 12 PM

    Constituency

    		 Leading Candidate Leading Party
    Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI United Democratic Party
    Ampati DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Baghmara SAMUEL M. SANGMA Independent
    Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK National People's Party
    Chokpot LAZARUS SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA National People's Party
    Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA National People's Party
    East Shillong MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
    Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA Nationalist Congress Party
    Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN National People's Party
    Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People's Party
    Kharkutta CHERAK WATRE MOMIN Indian National Congress
    Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party
    Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress
    Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party
    Mawhati DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People's Party
    Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH People's Democratic Front
    Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People’s Democratic Party
    Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress
    Mawphlang SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent
    Mawryngkneng PYNIAID SING SYIEM National People's Party
    Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG National People's Party
    Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG Indian National Congress
    Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ United Democratic Party
    Mendipathar MARTHON SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH United Democratic Party
    Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING People's Democratic Front
    Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR National People's Party
    Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG Independent
    Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM Indian National Congress
    Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT National People's Party
    Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE Indian National Congress
    North Shillong ADELBERT NONGRUM Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement
    North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA National People's Party
    Phulbari S. G. ESMATUR MOMININ National People's Party
    Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK Bharatiya Janata Party
    Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG National People's Party
    Rajabala DR. AZAD ZAMAN Indian National Congress
    Raksamgre BENEDIC R. MARAK National People's Party
    Raliang LAKHON BIAM Bharatiya Janata Party
    Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG Indian National Congress
    Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO Indian National Congress
    Resubelpara TIMOTHY SHIRA National People's Party
    Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA National People's Party
    Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA National People's Party
    Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA Indian National Congress
    Selsella CLEMENT MARAK Indian National Congress
    Shella LESTON WANSWETT People's Democratic Front
    Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG Hill State People’s Democratic Party
    Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM People's Democratic Front
    Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress
    South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party
    South Tura AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party
    Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE Indian National Congress
    Tikrikilla RAHINATH BARCHUNG Independent
    Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
    Umsning CELESTINE LYNGDOH Indian National Congress
    West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG Indian National Congress

    Source: Election Commission of India

  • Mar 03, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Trends at 12:00 PM

    Trends at 12:00 PM
  • Mar 03, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Yogi Adityanath, BJP

    It’s a historic victory, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

    It’s an important day for Indian Democracy...I congratulate PM Modi for this win. I congratulate all the party workers from Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya for the historic win.         

  • Mar 03, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Kiren Rijiju, BJP

    There are many factors and the main factor is the leadership, vision of PM Modi for these states and also Amit Shah's organisational management skills.

    PM Modi has set high standards for the party, working members. Over the last few months, party workers have put in a lot of hard work on the ground. Results of these three states will have ramification in national politics.        

    Congress and Left spread falsehood against BJP and now people have given a fitting answer to them.

  • Mar 03, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Latest political voices on North East Assembly Elections 2018

    Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP

    Tripura has lacked development under the Left Government. So there is revolt in Tripura by people against the current government       . CPM has not delivered...it’s behind by minimum 20 years in its development agenda.

    Alliance with IPFT could have been suicidal or get huge advantage but Amit Shah was sure it will get good results. Christians have voted in large number for the BJP in these states. Our party is now emerging political party among christians in North-East

    If Amit Shah is student of post-graduate, Rahul Gandhi is student of nursery.

  • Mar 03, 11:05 AM (IST)

    TRENDS AT 11 AM

    TRENDS AT 11 AM
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC