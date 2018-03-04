After spectacular North East win, Amit Shah sounds poll bugle for Karnataka assembly polls

After having registered a stellar performance in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah today said that it was a happy day for the party and that party workers from all three North Eastern states -- Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland -- had put in an effort worth mentioning.

Speaking at a press conference at 16:00 IST, Shah said that the BJP is working towards ending Congress' and the Left Front's misrule across the country and that the party's golden period will only begin after victories in Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Listed below are the highlights of Shah's comments:

# It is a day for joy for the BJP. This is a great day for lakhs of BJP workers, win in the North-East is very important for us. This win has many different meanings for us. I congratulate our workers in all the three states.

# We will focus on development of the North-East region. When we won the 2014 elections, PM Modi had mentioned how the Eastern India was neglected...PM started the ‘act east policy’ to bring development into North-East.

# This is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's North-East policy.

# Our workers faced violence from communists in Tripura, many of them were also killed also. But, they gave victory to us.

# Our victory in Tripura is a big one...in 2013, we just had 1% vote share, now we have won elections with over 50% vote share. Our allies in Meghalaya have done well.

# Results of this election will have a cascading effect on Karnataka Assembly Polls. We are preparing for a big win in Karnataka.

# Results of these three states are an indication of the results we will get in Karnataka and then 2019.

# This is a big moral victory for our workers in West Bengal and Kerala.

# Our win in Tripura is historic...Congress did not win a single seat in Tripura or Nagaland.

# Left is not right for any part of India. Tripura has proven that Left is not the right party for India.

# In 2014, Narendra Modi ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'act east policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.

# In Tripura, BJP and allies won all 20 tribal seats. All three states are dominated by tribals...and BJP and its allies have won majority of these tribal region seats.

# North-East needs development and peace. 21 states in the country are now NDA, BJP ruled states.

# Manik sarkar was a failed government. No development took place in the last 25 years. CPM will find new excuses as this time Voter-verified paper audit trail were being used.

# Congress has not got full majority in Meghalaya, why did senior Congress leaders went to Meghalaya?

# No win is small for us...our workers fought against the violence of left and today their souls will rest in peace.

# Our golden period is yet to come...we will make our governments in Odisha, West Bengal & Kerala...and we will definitely win Karnataka. These results will boost our confidence for 2019.

# Amit Shah’s jibe on Rahul Gandhi: "perhaps there are elections in Italy"