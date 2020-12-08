Mehbooba Mufti claims she has been ‘detained once again’

Former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed on December 8 that she has been “detained once again”. This is the second time in weeks that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader has alleged that she has been put under house arrest.

She had made similar allegations on November 27, which the authorities later denied.

Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on December 8 to share videos of herself demanding the gates of her home be unlocked so that she can step out.



Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. Ive been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. pic.twitter.com/HFQHJHPAzQ

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 8, 2020

“Illegal detention has become the Indian government’s go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I have been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she wrote.

She added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre “wants to continue inflicting oppression and tyranny on the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

In the videos Mufti has shared, she can be heard calling out to someone on the other side to open the gate while she speaks to some of her aides and security personnel inside her home’s compound.

She can be heard saying: “Open the door. I have to go out. Please show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me?”

She then says: “Later the Lieutenant Governor and others will say we did not detain her... What kind of joke is this?”

However, no one responds.