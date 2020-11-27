Mehbooba Mufti claims she has been illegally detained again, daughter placed under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on November 27 claimed that she has been illegally detained again and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, has been put under house arrest. She also alleged that she was not being allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this week.

The former chief minister said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on baseless charges.



Ive been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case. pic.twitter.com/U5KlWzW3FQ

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2020

"I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," Mehbooba said in a tweet. She said her daughter has also been put under the house arrest.

"Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," she said.

Mufti also said that she will address a press conference later in the day on various issues.