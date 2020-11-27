PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti claims she has been illegally detained again, daughter placed under house arrest

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that for the last two days, she had not been allowed to console the family of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency earlier.

PTI
File image: Mehbooba Mufti
File image: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on November 27 claimed that she has been illegally detained again and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, has been put under house arrest. She also alleged that  she was not being allowed to visit the Pulwama residence of party leader Waheed Parra, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this week.

The former chief minister said that for the last two days, she has not been allowed to console the family of Parra, who was arrested on baseless charges.

"I've been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid's family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case," Mehbooba said in a tweet. She said her daughter has also been put under the house arrest.

Close

"Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges & I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed's family," she said.

related news

Mufti also said that she will address a press conference later in the day on various issues.

Also read | Explained: Why Jammu and Kashmir’s DDC elections are significant
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.