Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Manipur at 4.28 pm on July 22

This is the third earthquake being reported from Manipur in roughly one month. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the state's Ukhrul district on July 9 and another of magnitude 3.6 Richter scale had hit it on June 20.

July 22, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
representational image


An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 21 km east of Imphal in Manipur at 4.28 pm on July 22, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit 21 kilometre east of Imphal, at a depth of 40 kilometre.

This is the third earthquake being reported from Manipur in roughly one month. An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude had hit the state's Ukhrul district on July 9 and another of magnitude 3.6 Richter scale had hit it on June 20.
first published: Jul 22, 2021 04:56 pm

