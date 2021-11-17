Delhi Police may question 5 Bollywood celebrities in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: Report

The Delhi Police is reportedly planning to question around five Bollywood celebrities in the alleged 200-crore extortion case by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar and his aides, including wife Leena Maria Paul, have claimed that the extortion money was shared with Bollywood actors and they also received gifts, including expensive cars, from the proceeds, the Times of India reported.

The police seeks to verify these allegations, officials told the publication.

According to the report, Paul, a former model and accused arrested in the case, dealt with these celebrities.

So far, the Enforcement Directorate has already grilled a few actors, including Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi.

Fatehi’s representative had said that she has been the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping the officers in the investigation.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.