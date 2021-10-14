MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Nora Fatehi appears before ED in 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar money laundering case

Sources said her statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case filed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Image source: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Image source: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Actor Nora Fatehi on October 14 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

Fatehi, 29, appeared before the investigating officer of the case at the agency office here.

Sources said her statement is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case filed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The agency had earlier questioned actor Jacqueline Fernandes in this case. She is expected to depose again before the agency on Thursday.

Both the actors are understood to be helping the agency in taking the probe forward as they themselves had been allegedly conned in the racket run by Chandrashekhar and his wife.

Close

Related stories

The two were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in jail after they were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people including some high-profile individuals including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar's premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxurious cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.
PTI
Tags: #ED #Nora Fatehi
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.