MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in PMLA case involving Sukesh Chandrashekar

The actor deposed before the federal agency around 3:30 pm after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

PTI
October 20, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
File image of actress Jacqueline Fernandez

File image of actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

The actor deposed before the federal agency around 3:30 pm after skipping its summons at least thrice earlier.

Fernandez, 36, has once appeared before the federal agency in August and recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this case.

It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with the main accused in the case Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul and also record her statement again.

The agency, they said, wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case.

Close

Related stories

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED last week in this case.

Fatehi’s representative had said that she has been the victim in the case and being a witness, she is cooperating and helping the officers in the investigation.

Chandrashekhar and Paul were recently arrested by the ED while they were already lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

In August, the ED had raided some of Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrashekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

"Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case),” the ED had said.

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrashekhar "did not stop conning" people, the ED said.

"He (with a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoof calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers."

"While speaking (from prison) to these people, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED had claimed.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Enforcement Directorate #India #Jacqueline Fernandez
first published: Oct 20, 2021 05:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.