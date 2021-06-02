COVID-19: Want to know when lockdown in your area will be lifted? Here's all you need to know

The Karnataka government imposed strict restrictions starting May 10 when COVID-19 cases and deaths did not abate (Image: AFP)
The Centre will look at positivity rate as a “key unlock criteria” especially in view of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, according to the Indian Centre Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General and COVID task force member Dr Balram Bhargava.
“Positivity rate of less than 5 percent for a week and vaccination of 70 percent of the vulnerable population, besides community ownership of COVID appropriate behaviours and care, would be required to unlock and get back to “normal”, Bhargava said.
He told that gradual lifting of lockdowns will help contain a “surge of cases” in the third COVID-19 wave, but added that districts “have to ensure that vaccination is prioritised”.
Here’s the parameters Bhargava outlined for ‘unlock’ while preventing the third wave:
Bhargava outlined “three pillars” that should be resolved before opening up:
Test positivity rate in that particular district has to be less than 5 percent for over a week.
At least 70 percent of vulnerable population, such as those over 45 years of age, should be vaccinated.
A community for this COVID-19-appropriate behaviour as well as care should be taken up by the community in a big way.
District with less than 5 percent positivity “should open up very gradually”.
Districts should ensure that vaccination is achieved for at least 70 percent of the vulnerable population.
Notably, 718 Indian districts are reporting seven-day positivity of less than 5 percent, as of June 1; compared to only 92 districts till May 7, Health Ministry data showed.
Meanwhile, only 32 percent of those aged 45 and above have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of June 1, Bhargava said that 239 districts have a positivity rate of over 10 percent, while 145 are between 5-10 percent and 350 districts (nearly half of all districts in India) have less than 5 percent positivity.
He pointed to the positivity rate data to state that the “ferocious second wave has been abating now. Therefore, we are moving in the right direction”.
Bhargava also noted that district-level containment “has worked”, but is “not a suitable solution” which is why lockdowns have to be “gradually eased”.
He also reiterated the government’s claim that the whole country would be vaccinated by December 2021.
“Vaccination is being ramped up and by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated. By mid-of year, mid-July or early August, we will have more than enough doses to vaccinate up to a crore per day,” he said.
For full coverage on the coronavirus, pandemic click here