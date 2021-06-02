COVID-19: Want to know when lockdown in your area will be lifted? Here's all you need to know

The Karnataka government imposed strict restrictions starting May 10 when COVID-19 cases and deaths did not abate (Image: AFP)

The Centre will look at positivity rate as a “key unlock criteria” especially in view of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, according to the Indian Centre Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General and COVID task force member Dr Balram Bhargava.

“Positivity rate of less than 5 percent for a week and vaccination of 70 percent of the vulnerable population, besides community ownership of COVID appropriate behaviours and care, would be required to unlock and get back to “normal”, Bhargava said.

He told that gradual lifting of lockdowns will help contain a “surge of cases” in the third COVID-19 wave, but added that districts “have to ensure that vaccination is prioritised”.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Here’s the parameters Bhargava outlined for ‘unlock’ while preventing the third wave:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bhargava outlined “three pillars” that should be resolved before opening up:

Test positivity rate in that particular district has to be less than 5 percent for over a week.

At least 70 percent of vulnerable population, such as those over 45 years of age, should be vaccinated.

A community for this COVID-19-appropriate behaviour as well as care should be taken up by the community in a big way.

District with less than 5 percent positivity “should open up very gradually”.

Districts should ensure that vaccination is achieved for at least 70 percent of the vulnerable population.

Notably, 718 Indian districts are reporting seven-day positivity of less than 5 percent, as of June 1; compared to only 92 districts till May 7, Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, only 32 percent of those aged 45 and above have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of June 1, Bhargava said that 239 districts have a positivity rate of over 10 percent, while 145 are between 5-10 percent and 350 districts (nearly half of all districts in India) have less than 5 percent positivity.

He pointed to the positivity rate data to state that the “ferocious second wave has been abating now. Therefore, we are moving in the right direction”.

Bhargava also noted that district-level containment “has worked”, but is “not a suitable solution” which is why lockdowns have to be “gradually eased”.

He also reiterated the government’s claim that the whole country would be vaccinated by December 2021.

“Vaccination is being ramped up and by December we hope to have the whole country vaccinated. By mid-of year, mid-July or early August, we will have more than enough doses to vaccinate up to a crore per day,” he said.

For full coverage on the coronavirus, pandemic click here

(With inputs from PTI)