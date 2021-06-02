MARKET NEWS

June 02, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises above 21.23 lakh with 26,513 new cases, death toll mounts to 24,722

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 21.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.81 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,31,895 deaths. A total of 2,59,47,629 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 18,95,520 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 6.73 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's
recovery rate now stands at 92.09 percent. Globally, more than 17.1 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 35.57 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 21.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 02, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs 26,513 new COVID-19 cases; 490 deaths push toll to 24,722

    Tamil Nadu reported 26,513 fresh coronavirus cases and 490 related fatalities yesterday pushing the toll to 24,722. With the 26,513 fresh cases, the overall caseload in the state went up to 21,23,029 and the number of active cases, including those in isolation, as of yesterday stood at 2,96,131. As many as 31,673 patients were discharged after treatment on the day, pushing the total recoveries to 18,02,176, the bulletin said. (PTI)

  • June 02, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pakistan develops homemade anti-COVID-19 vaccine 'PakVac' with help of China

    Pakistan yesterday launched its homemade COVID-19 vaccine named PakVac, which it developed with the help of its ally China in order to vaccinate people in the country and bring under control the spread of coronavirus cases in the nation. Special Assistant Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Pakistan is trying to overcome the difficult challenges and turn them into opportunities with the help of friends. "We found our friend China closest to us in overcoming the COVID-19 challenge," he said at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, adding that China provided the raw material for the vaccine but still it was not easy to develop it. Dr Sultan said the local mass production of the vaccine will begin in the coming days. (PTI)

  • June 02, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam logs 51 more COVID-19 cases, 4,682 new cases

    Assam reported 51 COVID-19 fatalities yesterday taking the death toll to 3,416, while the number of cases rose sharply with 4,682 persons testing positive for the infection, pushing the caseload to 4,15,898, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too. With the detection of 4,682 cases against the testing of 1,15,513 samples on the day, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 4.05 percent for the day, the NHM bulletin said. Currently, the state has a total of 51,333 active cases. (PTI)

  • June 02, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.1 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

