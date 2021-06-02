Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises above 21.23 lakh with 26,513 new cases, death toll mounts to 24,722

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs 26,513 new COVID-19 cases; 490 deaths push toll to 24,722
Tamil Nadu reported 26,513 fresh coronavirus cases and 490 related fatalities yesterday pushing the toll to 24,722. With the 26,513 fresh cases, the overall caseload in the state went up to 21,23,029 and the number of active cases, including those in isolation, as of yesterday stood at 2,96,131. As many as 31,673 patients were discharged after treatment on the day, pushing the total recoveries to 18,02,176, the bulletin said. (PTI)