COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 23.9 lakh doses administered in India on June 1

Individuals can now voluntarily update their vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process. (Representative image)

More than 23.97 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 1, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 21.85 crore.

On the 137th day of the vaccination drive (June 1), 21.17 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 2.79 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

To give a boost to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme, the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore launched a drive-in facility for people above 45 years of age on June 1.

Individuals can now voluntarily update their vaccination status on Aarogya Setu mobile app through a self-assessment process and the facility will make it easier to check the vaccination status for travel purposes, according to the government. The Ministry of IT and Electronics has said that all Aarogya Setu users will get the option to "Update the Vaccination Status" if they have not taken the revised self-assessment in the updated version of the app.

In a major move, influential five-nation grouping BRICS supported on the day a proposal by India and South Africa to temporarily waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines as it held extensive deliberations on effectively combating the coronavirus crisis, describing it as the most serious global challenges in recent history.

Andhra Pradesh crossed a significant milestone on the day as over one crore doses (first and second combined) of the coronavirus vaccine were administered so far. At last count, 1,00,56,636 doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above the age of 45 years.

India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate up to one crore people per day by mid-July or early August, the government asserted on the day as it underlined that there is no shortage of jabs and called for patience citing the country's large population.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on the day that it had started scrutiny of documents of nine of the ten entities which responded to a global Expression of Interest to supply one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses for Mumbai.

Apparently unable to find suitable bidders for its global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines from leading manufacturers, the Odisha government has sought the Centre's statutory clearance for the purpose as demanded by the companies.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,00,73,383 Arunachal Pradesh 3,36,544 Assam 41,74,248 Bihar 1,03,63,135 Chandigarh 3,55,123 Chhattisgarh 70,10,511 Delhi 54,60,280 Goa 5,33,473 Gujarat 1,72,99,526 Haryana 59,54,053 Himachal Pradesh 24,70,982 Jharkhand 42,26,248 Karnataka 1,38,98,558 Kerala 95,71,704 Madhya Pradesh 1,11,85,376 Maharashtra 2,28,32,743 Odisha 79,60,089 Punjab 50,78,254 Rajasthan 1,71,18,582 Tamil Nadu 92,35,652 Telangana 61,42,054 Uttar Pradesh 1,86,79,320 Uttarakhand 29,32,050 West Bengal 1,49,64,714

