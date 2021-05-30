Coronavirus Update: India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days

The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 2,54,54,320. (Representative image)

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on May 30. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent, it said.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,25,972 in the country with 3,460 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 20,63,839 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country yesterday, taking the total number of such exams so far to 34,31,83,748, the ministry said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The number of active cases has reduced to 21,14,508, comprising 7.58 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 91.25 percent, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The count of the daily new cases is the lowest in 46 days. India recorded 1,61, 736 infections on April 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,54,54,320, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 percent, the data stated.

Also read | COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 30.3 lakh doses administered in India on May 29

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4.