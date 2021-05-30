MARKET NEWS

May 30, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 695, death toll by 52

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.78 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,25,972 deaths. A total of 2,54,54,320 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 21,14,508 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of date, which comprises 8.04 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's
recovery rate now stands at 90.8 percent. Globally, more than 16.97 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 35.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.89 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 30, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | When the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic came, the demand for oxygen surged all of a sudden, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme. This was a very big challenge, he said. Delivering medical oxygen to remote parts of the country was indeed a huge task, he added.

    Follow our live copy for latest updates on Mann Ki Baat

  • May 30, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands LIVE Updates | For second consecutive day Andamans reports more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases

    For the second consecutive day Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 30 people recuperated from the disease while 28 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,964, a health official said today. The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 113 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The union territory now has 191 active COVID-19 cases. With 30 more COVID-19 patients recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the union territory rose to 6,660. (PTI)

  • May 30, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | India recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for five consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent, it said. 

    Read more | India records single-day spike of 1.65 lakh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 46 days

  • May 30, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | A top Kumbh Mela official said it was unfair to call it a COVID-19 "super-spreader" as just 0.2 percent of the total RT-PCR tests conducted in Haridwar from January 1 till the conclusion of the event returned a positive result, while just 0.5 percent police personnel on mela duty contracted the virus. Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal also said the religious event formally began on April 1 by which time the second wave of COVID-19 was already raging in states like Maharashtra and Haryana. "If we scientifically analyse the Covid data of Haridwar district right from January 1 to the conclusion of Kumbh on April 30, attempts to create a perception that Kumbh was a super-spreader of the pandemic look unfair," Gunjyal told PTI.

    Read more | Data proves calling Haridwar Kumbh COVID-19 superspreader unfair: Mela security incharge

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 34,31,83,748 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 29 with 20,63,839 samples being tested on Saturday.

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 2,78,94,800, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,54,54,320 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 21,14,508, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 3,25,972, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • May 30, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 695 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, 52 more deaths

    Thane has reported 695 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,15,091, an official said today. Besides these new cases recorded yesterday, the virus also claimed the lives of 52 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 9,163, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.77 percent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,09,024, while the death toll has reached 2,024, another official said. (PTI)

  • May 30, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 32 kids orphaned in COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, says child rights panel chief

    The Delhi child rights panel has identified 32 children who have been orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital. Ten more children, living with single parents, have lost them, said Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Anurag Kundu.
    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on May 14 said the Delhi government will bear the cost of education and upbringing of children who were orphaned during the pandemic. The government has also planned to give Rs 2,500 per month to such children and the proposal is likely to come soon before the Cabinet for approval, a senior official said. (PTI)

