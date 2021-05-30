MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 30.3 lakh doses administered in India on May 29

The Pune Municipal Corporation will start a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who have to travel abroad for educational purposes, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Moneycontrol News
May 30, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
A total of five lakh anti- coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far. (Representative image: Reuters)

More than 30.35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 29, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 21.2 crore.

On the 134th day of the vaccination drive (May 29), 27.17 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.18 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The Pune Municipal Corporation will start a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who have to travel abroad for educational purposes, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on May 29.

> More than 1.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with states and union territories, and over 4 lakh will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on the day. The central government has so far provided, through the free of cost category and direct state procurement category, more than 22.77 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.

> Delhi will receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group from the Centre in June, but not before June 10, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on the day as he accused the central government of being stubborn on the issue of vaccine distribution.

> A total of five lakh anti- coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far, with the state government saying that the 'Tika Utsav' has helped it in reaching out to the beneficiaries, especially in the rural parts.

> The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines. In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

> Calling COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines as one of the most important aspects of his discussions with top officials of the Biden administration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the endeavour is to expand production of vaccines in India with assistance from the United States.

Here's the vaccination count for some states:
StatesTotal Beneficiaries
Andhra Pradesh 97,51,848
Arunachal Pradesh3,32,657
Assam40,73,698
Bihar 1,02,03,344
Chandigarh 3,39,416
Chhattisgarh 69,80,677
Delhi53,42,386
Goa5,21,465
Gujarat1,67,19,359
Haryana58,03,459
Himachal Pradesh24,29,729
Jharkhand41,24,252
Karnataka1,33,42,546
Kerala92,05,023
Madhya Pradesh 1,08,80,002
Maharashtra 2,22,20,504
Odisha77,06,869
Punjab 49,78,620
Rajasthan1,67,57,346
Tamil Nadu87,96,133
Telangana59,13,086
Uttar Pradesh 1,79,92,599
Uttarakhand28,90,859
West Bengal 1,42,67,305

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Sanjeevani
first published: May 30, 2021 09:25 am

