Delhi reports highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 8,500 fresh infections

Delhi, which is currently witnessing a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported more than 8,000 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on November 11. The National Capital logged its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 8,593 new infections. This is the first time Delhi daily coronavirus tally crossed the 8,000-mark. Meanwhile, there were 7,264 coronavirus recoveries in Delhi in the past 24 hours and 85 deaths.

According to Health Ministry data, Delhi had recorded 7,830 fresh COVID-19 infections on November 19, which was Delhi’s highest tally until now.



Delhi reports 8,593 new #COVID19 cases, 7,264 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state’s total coronavirus tally reached 4,59,975 including 4,10,118 recoveries or discharges and 7,228 COVID-19 deaths. According to the Delhi government, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 42,629.

Notably, the steep increase in the number of fresh coronavirus infections recorded in Delhi comes on a day the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was pulled up by the Delhi High Court over measures taken to contain the contagion.

