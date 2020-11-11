Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 11, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi sees record 7,830 new cases, tally crosses 4.5 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen above 85 lakh. There are 5,05,265 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 233rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 85,91,730 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,27,059 deaths. A total of 79,59,406 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 5,05,265 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.88 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 92.64 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.03 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 12.55 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Read More
Read Less
Top
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,940 on Wednesday as 252 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 910, he said.
The state now has 4,042 active coronavirus cases, while 99,988 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. Jharkhand has tested 28,815 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he added.
Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates | Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
Nagaland on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 82 patients recuperated from the disease and 33 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to an all-time high at 89.18 percent and 8,505 people were cured of the disease so far, health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.
The fresh infections have pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 9,536. The death toll rose to 53 after four coronavirus patients died in Kohima during the day, Hangsing said, adding that six fatalities are not related to COVID-19.
Nagaland now has 886 active cases and 92 patients have migrated to other states, he said.
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE updates | With 1,679 new COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh's tally rises to 2,04,202
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 2,04,202 after 1,679 people tested positive for the infection, while the number of people who have recovered reached 1,80,995, an official said. With 18 more deaths, the fatality count climbed to 2,482, he said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,04,202, New cases 1,679, Death toll 2,482, Recovered 1,80,995, Active cases 20,725, People tested so far 20,42,650.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 271 new cases
Five more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Tuesday, taking the toll to 952, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also reported 271 new cases, following which the tally rose to 2,09,388, he said.
Total 25,339 tests were conducted during the day, recording a positivity rate of 1.07 percent, Sarma said. Further, 629 recovered patients recovered and were
released from different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. Total 2,02,468 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far with the recovery rate standing at 96.69 percent. There are 5,965 active cases in the state at present.
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 86,284
Mainland China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on November 10, down from 22 reported a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.
The commission also said the number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 15 from 25 reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 86,284, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | West Bengal has 33,444 active COVID-19 cases
West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 90.11 percent, it said.
The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease. The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112. The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi sees record 7,830 new cases; 83 fatalities take toll to 7,143
Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh, and 83 more fatalities -- the highest since June 16. The fresh infections, which took the city's case count to 4,51,382, came out of 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 percent, according to the latest health department bulletin.
Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases was recorded on Sunday. The 83 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,143, the bulletin said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 189 countries and territories. Today is the 233rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown in containment zones.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.