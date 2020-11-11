Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi sees record 7,830 new cases, tally crosses 4.5 lakh

Coronavirus in Nagaland LIVE updates | Single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Nagaland on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, as 82 patients recuperated from the disease and 33 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to an all-time high at 89.18 percent and 8,505 people were cured of the disease so far, health department director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The fresh infections have pushed the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 9,536. The death toll rose to 53 after four coronavirus patients died in Kohima during the day, Hangsing said, adding that six fatalities are not related to COVID-19.

Nagaland now has 886 active cases and 92 patients have migrated to other states, he said.