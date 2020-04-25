Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown may extend in Mumbai, Pune till May 18: Report

The Maharashtra government is likely to continue the lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai and Pune till May 18 as the two cities witnessing continue spike in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said in a report by Mint.

The extension of lockdown, however, may not be enforced in the entire Mumbai and Pune cities and could be limited only for the containment zones, said the report quoting Tope.

“We have to ensure that all the containment zones are completely cordoned off. If required, we will extend the lockdown for 15 more days after 3 May only for the containment zones, if not for the entire Mumbai and Pune,” Tope said as per the report.

The main objective of implementing the lockdown was to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and if the spread is not getting contained, the State has to extend the lockdown, Tope said.

Currently, there are 512 active containment zones in the state currently, while Pune administration has sealed market areas in central old Pune and Kondhwa since April 7.

With 357 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Mumbai on April 24, the tally of such cases in city has surged to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 as 11 more succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Pune district on April 24 saw 109 fresh COVID-19 cases and as many as five deaths, health officials said. The number of cases in the district now stands at 1,094, while the number of people who have so far died of the infection is 68, an official said.

The nationwide coronavirus-led lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to end on May 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

