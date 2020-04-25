Coronavirus state-wise tally April 25: Maharashtra remains on top of COVID-19 cases at 6,817

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 775 and the number of cases climbed to 24,506 in the country on April 25, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,668 while 5,062 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 52 deaths were reported since Friday evening -- 18 from Maharashtra, 15 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 775 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 127, Madhya Pradesh at 92, Delhi at 53, Andhra Pradesh at 29, Rajasthan at 27 and Telangana at 26.

The death toll reached 25 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 27 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 223 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 30 0 8 Delhi 2,514 857 53 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2,815 265 127 11 Haryana 272 156 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 454 109 5 14 Jharkhand 57 8 3 15 Karnataka 474 152 18 16 Kerala 450 331 3 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1,852 210 92 19 Maharashtra 6,817 840 301 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 94 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 298 67 17 26 Rajasthan 2,034 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1,755 866 22 28 Telangana 984 253 26 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 48 25 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1,621 247 25 32 West Bengal 571 103 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 24,506* 5,063 775 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.8 million confirmed cases and more than 197,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

