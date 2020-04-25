App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 25: Maharashtra remains on top of COVID-19 cases at 6,817

According to the Health Ministry data updated on April 25 morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 775 and the number of cases climbed to 24,506 in the country on April 25, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,668 while 5,062 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 52 deaths were reported since Friday evening -- 18 from Maharashtra, 15 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 775 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 127, Madhya Pradesh at 92, Delhi at 53, Andhra Pradesh at 29, Rajasthan at 27 and Telangana at 26.

The death toll reached 25 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each.

Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands27110
2Andhra Pradesh95514529
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam36191
5Bihar223462
6Chandigarh27140
7Chhattisgarh36300
8Delhi2,51485753
9Goa770
10Gujarat2,815265127
11Haryana2721563
12Himachal Pradesh40181
13Jammu and Kashmir4541095
14Jharkhand5783
15Karnataka47415218
16Kerala4503313
17Ladakh20140
18Madhya Pradesh1,85221092
19Maharashtra6,817840301
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha94331
24Puducherry730
25Punjab2986717
26Rajasthan2,03423027
27Tamil Nadu1,75586622
28Telangana98425326
29Tripura210
30Uttarakhand48250
31Uttar Pradesh1,62124725
32West Bengal57110318
Total number of confirmed cases in India24,506*5,063775
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.8 million confirmed cases and more than 197,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

