Coronavirus state-wise tally April 25: Maharashtra remains on top of COVID-19 cases at 6,817

According to the Health Ministry data updated on April 25 morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815
The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 775 and the number of cases climbed to 24,506 in the country on April 25, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 18,668 while 5,062 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.
The total number of cases include 77 foreign nationals.
A total of 52 deaths were reported since Friday evening -- 18 from Maharashtra, 15 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the 775 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 127, Madhya Pradesh at 92, Delhi at 53, Andhra Pradesh at 29, Rajasthan at 27 and Telangana at 26.
The death toll reached 25 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka and West Bengal have reported 18 deaths each.
Punjab has registered 17 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.
Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.
Below is the Coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|27
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|955
|145
|29
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|223
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|30
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2,514
|857
|53
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2,815
|265
|127
|11
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|454
|109
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|57
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|474
|152
|18
|16
|Kerala
|450
|331
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,852
|210
|92
|19
|Maharashtra
|6,817
|840
|301
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|94
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|298
|67
|17
|26
|Rajasthan
|2,034
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1,755
|866
|22
|28
|Telangana
|984
|253
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|48
|25
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,621
|247
|25
|32
|West Bengal
|571
|103
|18
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|24,506*
|5,063
|775
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 2.8 million confirmed cases and more than 197,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
