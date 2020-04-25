Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Total number of COVID-19 cases in India now 24,506, death toll at 775

Even as the death toll due to COVID-19 in India reached 723, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate has improved to 20.57 percent.

The number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 on April 24.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 17,915 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.