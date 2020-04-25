App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 25, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Total number of COVID-19 cases in India now 24,506, death toll at 775

Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.

Even as the death toll due to COVID-19 in India reached 723, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate has improved to 20.57 percent.

The number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 on April 24.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 17,915 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Read More
Read Less
  • April 25, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    The United States accounts for more than one fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths and over one-third of the total number of people infected with the deadly virus, latest figures revealed on Friday.

  • April 25, 2020 09:08 AM IST

    Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America's largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world's pandemic hot spots.

  • April 25, 2020 08:52 AM IST

    The total number of cases in India has risen to 24,506 out of which 18,665 are still active. 5,062 victims have been cured or discharged while the death toll rose to 775.

  • April 25, 2020 08:42 AM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 24 has allowed all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and union territories (UTs), including shops in residential complexes and market complexes to function.

    The revised guideline was issued under Section 10(2) of the Disaster Management Act and excludes shops in multi-brand and single brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

  • April 25, 2020 08:32 AM IST

    The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded "very encouraging" initial results, giving a ray of hope to those critically ill.

  • April 25, 2020 08:20 AM IST

    US witnesses lowest death toll due to coronavirus in the past three weeks. In the past 24 hours, the number has fallen sharply to 1,258.

  • April 25, 2020 08:19 AM IST

    Maharashtra government to make testing of COVID-19 free of cost in all government hospitals, medical and dental colleges.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.