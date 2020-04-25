Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 25, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live Updates | Total number of COVID-19 cases in India now 24,506, death toll at 775
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact.
Even as the death toll due to COVID-19 in India reached 723, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate has improved to 20.57 percent.
The number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 on April 24.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 17,915 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Read More
Read Less
Top
The United States accounts for more than one fourth of the global COVID-19 deaths and over one-third of the total number of people infected with the deadly virus, latest figures revealed on Friday.
Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America's largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world's pandemic hot spots.
The total number of cases in India has risen to 24,506 out of which 18,665 are still active. 5,062 victims have been cured or discharged while the death toll rose to 775.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 24 has allowed all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of respective states and union territories (UTs), including shops in residential complexes and market complexes to function.
The revised guideline was issued under Section 10(2) of the Disaster Management Act and excludes shops in multi-brand and single brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients has yielded "very encouraging" initial results, giving a ray of hope to those critically ill.
US witnesses lowest death toll due to coronavirus in the past three weeks. In the past 24 hours, the number has fallen sharply to 1,258.
Maharashtra government to make testing of COVID-19 free of cost in all government hospitals, medical and dental colleges.