you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India lifts export ban on HCQ

Exports of the drug and its formulations were banned “without any exceptions” by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade in early April.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has lifted the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which is currently used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis and is being touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Exports of the drug and its formulations were banned "without any exceptions" by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade in early April.

The drug gained spotlight after United States President Donald Trump claimed it was effective on COVID-19 patients. This triggered a massive demand leading to India withdrawing the export ban.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

related news

Since April, India has been exporting HCQ to a number of countries on a cases-to-case basis, including the US, Australia and Singapore. Many other countries have also raised a request.

On June 3, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it is resuming HCQ trials days after temporarily suspending it citing safety concerns.

On its part, India has said that HCQ doses reduced COVID-19 risk among healthcare workers.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

