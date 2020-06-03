App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WHO resumes HCQ coronavirus trials

The WHO has previously recommended against using hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent coronavirus infections, except as part of clinical trials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation on June 3 said that it is resuming hydroxychloroquine coronavirus trials days after temporarily suspending trial of the drug over safety concerns , news agency AFP reported.

Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by Donald Trump and others as a possible treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The US President has said he was taking the drug to help prevent infection.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board," Tedros had told an online briefing.

On its part India had said that HCQ doses reduced COVID-19 risk among healthcare workers.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) #WHO #world

