Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark in West Bengal, total tally of cases 12,300

Coronavirus India News Updates: Today is the eighty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,54,065. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 11,903. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers will be holding video conference today.

Globally, there have been over 83.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.48 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.