Jun 18, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark in West Bengal, total tally of cases 12,300
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registered the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the country's death toll to 11,903, while the number of cases rose to 3,54,065.
Coronavirus India News Updates: Today is the eighty-sixth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,54,065. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 11,903. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers will be holding video conference today.Globally, there have been over 83.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.48 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries.
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates | Two COVID-19 positive patients, both senior citizens, from Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir died in Srinagar yesterday taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the union territory to 65, officials told news agency PTI.
Coronavirus in the United States LIVE updates | COVID-19 cases surge in Oklahoma, other states ahead of Trump's Tulsa rally
Several US states including Oklahoma reported a surge in new coronavirus infections yesterday, just days before a planned campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa that will rank as the nation's largest social gathering by far in three months. An uptick in coronavirus cases in many states over the past two weeks, along with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, reflected a troubling national trend that has seen daily US infection numbers climbing after more than a month of declines. (Reuters)
Dexamethasone, the low cost and widely available medication, has emerged as a dark horse in the race to find therapies to save people from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. The drug is now being touted as the first life-saver against COVID-19.
What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19
No shortage of dexamethasone in India, Chinese raw materials remain key
Coronavirus in Mizoram LIVE updates | Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 130 including 129 active cases and 1 cured/discharged: Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram (ANI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 550 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district
Pune district reported 550 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 13,235, a health official told news agency PTI.
The death toll due to the pandemic reached 540 with 13 persons succumbing to the infection during this period, he added.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | COVID-19 death toll crosses 500-mark in West Bengal total tally of cases 12,300
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal reached 506 yesterday with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of cases reported in the state so far crossed the 12,000-mark, according to a health department bulletin.
It stated that in all the 11 fresh fatalities, the causes were comorbid conditions and novel coronavirus infection was incidental. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 184 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally rises to 4,694
Assam reported 184 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the state's total tally to 4,694, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He said 89 cases were reported late on Wednesday night while 95 were detected in the evening.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to over 57 percent with 231 patients discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking total recoveries to 2,642, which is higher than the number of active cases, Sarma said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic which has spread across at least 188 countries so far.
The pandemic has heavily impacted the global economy and the stock markets.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.