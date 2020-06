Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra adds 3,752 new COVID-19 cases; 100 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 5,751, official said.

The state today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838. There are 53,901 people who are active COVID-19 patients and being treated in hospitals, the official said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,504, new cases 3,752, deaths 5,751, discharged 60,838, active cases 53,901, people tested so far 7,17,683.

