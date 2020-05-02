App
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | GE Power India resumes operations at Durgapur plant

The company is taking all precautions, safety and social distancing measures and implementing all applicable guidelines issued by the authorities across its operations and offices for prevention and containment of COVID-19, a BSE filing added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
GE Power India on Saturday said it has resumed production at its Durgapur plant in West Bengal. The company had suspended operations temporarily at its facilities located at Durgapur, West Bengal, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, due to the lockdown imposed by the government in March to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would like to inform that, from today i.e. 02 May 2020, after obtaining requisite approvals/permissions from the competent authority/ies the Company has resumed its manufacturing operations at its Durgapur factory, to the extent permitted by the local administration/competent authority," a BSE filing said.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Close

The company is taking all precautions, safety and social distancing measures and implementing all applicable guidelines issued by the authorities across its operations and offices for prevention and containment of COVID-19, it added.

"We will continue to follow the recommendations/advisories as may be issued from time to time by the  relevant authorities," it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 2, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #GE Power India #India

