you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi, Noida - complete list

These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments have announced sealing of coronavirus hotspots in the respective states and union territory in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

As the national capital reported 93 new cases taking the total number of infections to 669, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting with senior ministers and top officials of the Delhi government on April 8 and took a series of decisions to check the spread of the virus.

After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the decision of sealing 20 coronavirus hotspots having small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes. Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas, and the government will ensure the delivery of essential items there, the deputy chief minister told reporters.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

The 20 hotspot areas in the national capital

> Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
> Entire affected street of Gali No. 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
> Shahajahanabad society, Plot No. 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
> Dinpur Village
> Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
> Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
> B Block Jahangirpuri
> House No 141 to House No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
> Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
> 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing House No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
> Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
> VarDhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
> Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
> Gali No. 4, from House No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to House No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
> Gali No. 4, from House No J- 3/101 to House No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi
> Gali No. 5, A Block (From House No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092
> J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
> G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
> F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

> Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

In Noida and Greater Noida, as many as 34 residential localities will be sealed off till April 15, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. These localities are part of hotspots, which means areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the past, the administration said in a statement.

Also read | GoM recommends drone surveillance of religious centres, malls

According to an official list, the localities identified for sealing in Noida are Sector 22, Chauda village, sectors 27, 28, 37, 41, 44, Hyde Park in Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in sector 137 and Wazidpur village, Ace Golfshire in Sector 150, Jaypee Wishtown sector 128, GrandOmaxe in Sector 93B, Sector 5 and 8 JJ colony, Designer Park in Sector 62 and Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100.

In Greater Noida, sector Alpha I, ATS Dolce in Zeta I, Omnicron III, Sector 3, Mehak Residency in Accheja village, Stellar MI Omnicron III, and Ghodi Baccheda village have been identified as the localities to be sealed, the list stated.

Nirala Greenshire in Sector 2, Vishnoi village in Dadri, Palm Olympia in Sector 16 are the localities in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension, it added.

Follow our full coverage here.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 08:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #Uttar Pradesh

