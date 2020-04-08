Coronavirus pandemic | GoM recommends drone surveillance of religious centres, malls

A Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 recommended monitoring of public places like religious centres and malls through surveillance drones.

A meeting of the GoM chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among other ministers, was held on April 7.

Drones have been put to different use by many states, like the civic authorities in Delhi have carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drives in Nizamuddin area in the last few days using drones and other measures.

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members gathered at its headquarters in Nizamuddin last month, ignoring warnings by the government against large gatherings. A number of people who attended the congregation were found to be coronavirus-positive. A sizeable number of people among them travelled to different states, spreading the infection.

The East Coast Railway headquartered at Bhubaneswar has also deployed drones to guard its assets lying idle in yards due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In the meeting, the GoM concluded that religious centres, shopping malls and educational institutions must not be allowed to resume normal functioning at least for four weeks from April 14 when the current lockdown ends. They recommended that activities of all religious organisations should not be allowed till May 15 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus infection, said a PTI report citing sources.

The GoM also briefly discussed possible scenarios after the end of the current spell of the lockdown.

The GoM has been tasked with monitoring the overall situation in the country arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and make recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

