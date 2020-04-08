Coronavirus state-wise tally April 8: Maharashtra cases cross 1,000

With 1,018 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (690) and Delhi (576).
India has recorded 5,194 cases of the novel coronavirus and 149 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.
Of these, 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Many state governments have asked the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown, which is currently scheduled to end after April 14, news agency ANI reported.
A Group of Ministers on April 7 suggested that that schools and colleges should be closed for four more weeks, according to an NDTV report. The report said this would mean the Centre might ease the lockdown in a staggered manner.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|305
|1
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|27
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|576
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|165
|25
|13
|11
|Haryana
|147
|28
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|116
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|175
|25
|4
|16
|Kerala
|336
|70
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|229
|0
|13
|19
|Maharashtra
|1018
|79
|64
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|91
|4
|7
|25
|Rajasthan
|328
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|690
|19
|7
|27
|Telengana
|364
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|31
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|326
|21
|3
|31
|West Bengal
|99
|13
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5194*
|402
|149
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Globally, 1.4 million cases have been reported and over 82,000 deaths, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
