you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 8: Maharashtra cases cross 1,000

With 1,018 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (690) and Delhi (576).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 5,194 cases of the novel coronavirus and 149 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Many state governments have asked the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown, which is currently scheduled to end after April 14, news agency ANI reported.

A Group of Ministers on April 7 suggested  that that schools and colleges should be closed for four more weeks, according to an NDTV report. The report said this would mean the Centre might ease the lockdown in a staggered manner.

Screenshot_7
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh30514
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1000
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2700
5Bihar3801
6Chandigarh1870
7Chhattisgarh1090
8Delhi576219
9Goa700
10Gujarat1652513
11Haryana147283
12Himachal Pradesh1821
13Jammu and Kashmir11642
14Jharkhand400
15Karnataka175254
16Kerala336702
17Ladakh14100
18Madhya Pradesh229013
19Maharashtra10187964
20Manipur200
21Mizoram100
22Odisha4221
23Puducherry510
24Punjab9147
25Rajasthan328213
26Tamil Nadu690197
27Telengana364357
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3150
30Uttar Pradesh326213
31West Bengal99135
Total number of confirmed cases in India5194*402149
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, 1.4 million cases have been reported and over 82,000 deaths, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 10:14 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

