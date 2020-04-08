Coronavirus state-wise tally April 8: Maharashtra cases cross 1,000

India has recorded 5,194 cases of the novel coronavirus and 149 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,643 are active cases while 401 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 8 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,018 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (690) and Delhi (576).

Many state governments have asked the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown, which is currently scheduled to end after April 14, news agency ANI reported.

A Group of Ministers on April 7 suggested that that schools and colleges should be closed for four more weeks, according to an NDTV report. The report said this would mean the Centre might ease the lockdown in a staggered manner.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 305 1 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 27 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 576 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 165 25 13 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 116 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 175 25 4 16 Kerala 336 70 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1018 79 64 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 91 4 7 25 Rajasthan 328 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 690 19 7 27 Telengana 364 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 326 21 3 31 West Bengal 99 13 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5194* 402 149 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, 1.4 million cases have been reported and over 82,000 deaths, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.