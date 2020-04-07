Coronavirus pandemic | Centre considering extension of ongoing lockdown

Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. (Image: Reuters)

Several state governments and experts have requested the Centre to consider an extension of the ongoing lockdown in a bid to bolster the country's fight against coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

"A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction," government sources told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on April 3, had said it was important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.

Amid the global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

On April 6, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he had suggested an extension of the lockdown, by two more weeks after April 14. Meanwhile, Kerala has set up an expert committee to look into how things can be done after the lockdown ends, while Karnataka had said that the government hoped to phase out the lockdown post-April 14.