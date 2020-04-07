App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre considering extension of ongoing lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all states on April 3, had said that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. (Image: Reuters)
Several state governments and experts have requested the Centre to consider an extension of the ongoing lockdown in a bid to bolster the country's fight against coronavirus, news agency ANI reported.

"A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction," government sources told ANI.

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Here are the states that have hinted at extending the lockdown

Amid the global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24.

On April 6, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he had suggested an extension of the lockdown, by two more weeks after April 14. Meanwhile, Kerala has set up an expert committee to look into how things can be done after the lockdown ends, while Karnataka had said that the government hoped to phase out the lockdown post-April 14.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

